Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -10.1% and a 25.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.57.

The company has a one-year high of $73.73 and a one-year low of $17.30. Currently, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.75M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ARWR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Kenneth Allen Myszkowski, the CFO of ARWR bought 43,445 shares for a total of $384,145.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The company was founded by R. Bruce Stewart in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.