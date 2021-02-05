Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and Chardan Capital gave Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley Financial. Analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $106.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $88.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.3% and a 63.8% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals with a $90.78 average price target, implying a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $99.00 price target.

Based on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.63 million and GAAP net loss of $48.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $43.29 million and had a net profit of $11.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ARWR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Christopher Richard Anzalone, the CEO of ARWR bought 40,510 shares for a total of $232,006.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The company was founded by R. Bruce Stewart in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.