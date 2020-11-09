Array Technologies (ARRY) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Array Technologies (ARRY) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.2% and a 58.0% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Array Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ARRY in relation to earlier this year.

Array Technologies Inc manufacturers of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects. The company’s product is an integrated system of steel supports, electric motors, gearboxes and electronic controllers referred to as a single-axis tracker that move solar panels throughout the day to maintain an optimal orientation to the sun, which increases their energy production. Its operations are in United States, Australia, and Rest of the World with United States deriving majority of the revenue.