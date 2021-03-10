Array Technologies (ARRY) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Array Technologies (ARRY). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 71.7% and a 63.4% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Array Technologies with a $50.56 average price target.

Array Technologies Inc manufacturers of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects. The company’s product is an integrated system of steel supports, electric motors, gearboxes and electronic controllers referred to as a single-axis tracker that move solar panels throughout the day to maintain an optimal orientation to the sun, which increases their energy production. Its operations are in United States, Australia, and Rest of the World with United States deriving majority of the revenue.