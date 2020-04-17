Armstrong Ind (AWI) Receives a Buy from Nomura

Nomura analyst Mike Wood maintained a Buy rating on Armstrong Ind (AWI) today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $83.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.2% and a 35.0% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Mueller Water Products, and Masonite International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Armstrong Ind is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.50, a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $111.46 and a one-year low of $62.03. Currently, Armstrong Ind has an average volume of 423.4K.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings. Architectural Specialties segment roduces and sources ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings. Unallocated Corporate segment includes assets, liabilities, income and expenses that have not been allocated to other business segments. The company was founded by Thomas M. Armstrong in 1860 and is headquartered in Lancaster, PA.