Armstrong Flooring (AFI) Gets a Hold Rating from Nomura

Nomura analyst Mike Wood maintained a Hold rating on Armstrong Flooring (AFI) on March 27 and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.78, close to its 52-week low of $1.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.5% and a 32.7% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Mueller Water Products, and Masonite International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Armstrong Flooring with a $2.00 average price target.

Based on Armstrong Flooring’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $141 million and GAAP net loss of $25.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $154 million and had a GAAP net loss of $171 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AFI in relation to earlier this year.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand. The Wood Flooring segment includes branded hardwood flooring products, including the Armstrong and Bruce brands, for use in residential construction and renovation, with some commercial applications in stores, restaurants, and offices. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lancaster, PA.