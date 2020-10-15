Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Receives a Buy from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.0% and a 33.4% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Armata Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.33.

Based on Armata Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $31K and GAAP net loss of $4.71 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.2 million.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.