Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Receives a Buy from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 39.5% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Armata Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a one-year high of $10.48 and a one-year low of $2.56. Currently, Armata Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 55.2K.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.