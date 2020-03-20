Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.75, close to its 52-week low of $2.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.3% and a 22.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Armata Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50, which is a 175.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.92 and a one-year low of $2.45. Currently, Armata Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 218.2K.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.