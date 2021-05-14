Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 46.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Armata Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Armata Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $97.02M and has a P/E ratio of -2.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.57.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.