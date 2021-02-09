Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Gets a Buy Rating from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 43.2% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Armata Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Armata Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $288K and GAAP net loss of $5.77 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.96 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.