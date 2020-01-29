Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) today and set a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 46.6% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Armata Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50.

Based on Armata Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.96 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.32 million.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.