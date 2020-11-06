Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Christine Brown- November 6, 2020, 7:55 AM EDT

Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle reiterated a Buy rating on Arlo Technologies (ARLO) yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.4% and a 40.5% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Insight Enterprises, Motorola Solutions, and Arrow Electronics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arlo Technologies with a $7.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.30 and a one-year low of $1.20. Currently, Arlo Technologies has an average volume of 1.23M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. is a cloud infrastructure and mobile app with a variety of smart connected devices that transform the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Its cloud-based platform creates a seamless, end-to-end connected lifestyle solution that provides users visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect with the people and places. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts