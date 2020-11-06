Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle reiterated a Buy rating on Arlo Technologies (ARLO) yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.4% and a 40.5% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Insight Enterprises, Motorola Solutions, and Arrow Electronics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arlo Technologies with a $7.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.30 and a one-year low of $1.20. Currently, Arlo Technologies has an average volume of 1.23M.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. is a cloud infrastructure and mobile app with a variety of smart connected devices that transform the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Its cloud-based platform creates a seamless, end-to-end connected lifestyle solution that provides users visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect with the people and places. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.