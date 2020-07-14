Arlington Asset Investment (AI) Gets a Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Christine Brown- July 14, 2020, 7:15 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group assigned a Hold rating to Arlington Asset Investment (AI). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.5% and a 44.7% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Westamerica Bancorporation, and Pennantpark Floating Rate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Arlington Asset Investment with a $3.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.77 and a one-year low of $1.40. Currently, Arlington Asset Investment has an average volume of 482.3K.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. engages in the acquisition and holding a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities. Its portfolio consists of agency mortgage-backed securities and mortgage credit investments. The company was founded by Eric Francis Billings and William Russel Ramsey in 1989 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

