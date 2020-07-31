Arlington Asset Investment (AI) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Hold rating on Arlington Asset Investment (AI) yesterday and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 67.1% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Essential Properties Realty, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

The the analyst consensus on Arlington Asset Investment is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Arlington Asset Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $94.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.97 million and had a net profit of $17.59 million.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. engages in the acquisition and holding a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities. Its portfolio consists of agency mortgage-backed securities and mortgage credit investments. The company was founded by Eric Francis Billings and William Russel Ramsey in 1989 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.