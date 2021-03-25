ARKO Corp (ARKO) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Buy rating on ARKO Corp (ARKO) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.8% and a 68.0% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ARKO Corp is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.50, implying a 29.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II is an emerging growth company, which engages in the provision of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer, and consumer-related products and services industries. The company was founded on February 13, 2019 and is headquartered in New York, NY.