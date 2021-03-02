Arkema SA (ARKAY) Got Some Good News

In a report released yesterday, Kepler Capital from Kepler Capital upgraded Arkema SA (ARKAY) to Buy. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $114.07, close to its 52-week high of $119.50.

Arkema SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Based on Arkema SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.91 billion and net profit of $92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.22 billion and had a net profit of $145 million.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings and water treatment. The Industrials Specialties segment groups the following business units: thiochemicals, fluorochemicals, polymethyl methacrylate and hydrogen peroxides. The Coating Solutions segment proposes solutions for decorative paints, industrial coatings, adhesives and high-growth acrylic applications. The company was founded on January 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.