Aritzia (ATZAF) Receives a Buy from TD Securities

In a report released today, Brian Morrison from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on Aritzia (ATZAF), with a price target of C$17.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Morrison is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -11.1% and a 40.3% success rate. Morrison covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Martinrea International, Magna International, and Canadian Tire.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aritzia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.55.

The company has a one-year high of $19.77 and a one-year low of $6.45. Currently, Aritzia has an average volume of 4,449.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. The Company designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and United States.