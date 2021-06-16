Aritzia (ATZAF) Got Some Good News

RBC Capital analyst Irene Nattel upgraded Aritzia (ATZAF) to Buy today and set a price target of C$36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 64.5% success rate. Nattel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Loblaw Companies, and Casey’s General.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aritzia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.30, which is a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$39.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.31 and a one-year low of $12.46. Currently, Aritzia has an average volume of 1,459.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ATZAF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. The Company designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and United States.