Arista Networks (ANET) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Arista Networks (ANET). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $305.54, close to its 52-week high of $326.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.0% and a 70.2% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arista Networks with a $356.67 average price target.

Arista Networks’ market cap is currently $24B and has a P/E ratio of 39.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.99.

Incorporated in 2004, Arista Networks, Inc. is a computer networking company based in California. The company is engaged in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific.