Arista Networks (ANET) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Hold rating on Arista Networks (ANET) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $305.54, close to its 52-week high of $326.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 60.2% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arista Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $356.67, implying a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Arista Networks’ market cap is currently $23.3B and has a P/E ratio of 39.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.99.

Incorporated in 2004, Arista Networks, Inc. is a computer networking company based in California. The company is engaged in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific.