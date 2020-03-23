Arista Networks (ANET) Receives a Hold from Nomura

In a report released today, Jeff Kvaal from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Arista Networks (ANET), with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $162.08, close to its 52-week low of $156.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 48.8% success rate. Kvaal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CommScope Holding, and Dell Technologies.

Arista Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $210.92, which is a 28.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $331.27 and a one-year low of $156.89. Currently, Arista Networks has an average volume of 860.7K.

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching and routing platforms.