Arista Networks (ANET) Receives a Hold from Needham

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Arista Networks (ANET). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $232.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 57.7% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumentum Holdings, Ceragon Networks, and Extreme Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arista Networks is a Hold with an average price target of $212.50, implying a -7.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $220.00 price target.

Based on Arista Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $209 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $170 million.

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System, a set of network applications; and Ethernet switching and routing platforms.