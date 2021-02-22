Arista Networks (ANET) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After J.P. Morgan and JMP Securities gave Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Meta Marshall maintained a Buy rating on Arista Networks today and set a price target of $345.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $295.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Marshall is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 66.3% success rate. Marshall covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CommScope Holding, and Viavi Solutions.

Arista Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $350.24, implying a 13.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $385.00 price target.

Arista Networks’ market cap is currently $23.53B and has a P/E ratio of 34.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.00.

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

