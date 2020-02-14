Arista Networks (ANET) Gets a Hold Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Hold rating on Arista Networks (ANET) yesterday and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $237.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 74.5% success rate. Koontz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumentum Holdings, Juniper Networks, and Infinera.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arista Networks is a Hold with an average price target of $213.00, representing a -8.4% downside. In a report issued on January 30, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $220.00 price target.

Arista Networks’ market cap is currently $18.15B and has a P/E ratio of 25.04. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.83.

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System, a set of network applications; and Ethernet switching and routing platforms.