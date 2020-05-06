Arista Networks (ANET) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained a Hold rating on Arista Networks (ANET) today and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $210.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Marshall is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 58.7% success rate. Marshall covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CommScope Holding, and Vonage Holdings.

Arista Networks has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $211.71, a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

Based on Arista Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $553 million and net profit of $261 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $596 million and had a net profit of $170 million.

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.