Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.30.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.2% and a 52.2% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aridis Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00, implying a 267.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $59.39M and has a P/E ratio of -2.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.08.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201, and AR-501. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L. Truong in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.