Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.0% and a 38.0% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Oncternal Therapeutics, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aridis Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a one-year high of $10.18 and a one-year low of $3.80. Currently, Aridis Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 22.39K.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201, and AR-501. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L. Truong in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.