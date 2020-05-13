Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -15.3% and a 29.2% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Opiant Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50, implying a 127.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.39 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.44 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201, and AR-501. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L. Truong in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More on ARDS: