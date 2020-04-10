Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.25.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -13.4% and a 28.3% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.50, which is a 298.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $55.7M and has a P/E ratio of 2.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.90.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201, and AR-501. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L. Truong in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.