Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.93.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 48.4% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aridis Pharmaceuticals with a $16.67 average price target, representing a 133.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Based on Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $6.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.02 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.06 million.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201, and AR-501. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L. Truong in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.