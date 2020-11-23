Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -11.3% and a 33.7% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aridis Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.67.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $64.34M and has a P/E ratio of -2.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -10.54.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201, and AR-501. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L. Truong in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.