Argonaut Gold (ARNGF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo maintained a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold (ARNGF) on October 15 and set a price target of C$4.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 69.5% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Battle North Gold, TMAC Resources, and NuLegacy Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argonaut Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.30, a 70.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, National Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.25 price target.

Based on Argonaut Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $57.96 million and GAAP net loss of $7.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $55.99 million and had a net profit of $5.44 million.

Argonaut Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities on gold-bearing properties. The company portfolio of gold operations include the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, and the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico. The company was founded on April 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.