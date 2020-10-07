Argenx Se (ARGX) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

In a report issued on October 5, Damien Choplain from Kepler Capital downgraded Argenx Se (ARGX) to Hold, with a price target of EUR200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $268.21.

Choplain has an average return of 78.9% when recommending Argenx Se.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is ranked #2281 out of 6979 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argenx Se is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $267.98, implying a -0.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 4, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia. The company was founded by Hans J. W. de Haard, Torsten Dreier, and Tim van Hauwermeiren on April 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands.