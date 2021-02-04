Argenx Se (ARGX) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

Argenx Se (ARGX) received a Hold rating and a EUR225.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Damien Choplain on February 2. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $362.44.

Choplain has an average return of 83.1% when recommending Argenx Se.

Argenx Se has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $324.80, implying a -8.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Piper Sandler also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $303.00 price target.

Argenx Se’s market cap is currently $15.29B and has a P/E ratio of -36.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.45.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia. The company was founded by Hans J. W. de Haard, Torsten Dreier, and Tim van Hauwermeiren on April 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands.