Argenx Se (ARGX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Raymond James and Piper Sandler gave Argenx Se (NASDAQ: ARGX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Merrill Lynch. Analyst Tazeen Ahmad maintained a Buy rating on Argenx Se today and set a price target of $298.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $268.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Ahmad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sarepta Therapeutics, Fulcrum Therapeutics, and Annexon Biosciences.

Argenx Se has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $269.46, implying a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia. The company was founded by Hans J. W. de Haard, Torsten Dreier, and Tim van Hauwermeiren on April 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands.