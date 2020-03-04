Argenx Se (ARGX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Merrill Lynch and Guggenheim gave Argenx Se (NASDAQ: ARGX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Cowen & Co. Analyst Yaron Werber maintained a Buy rating on Argenx Se today and set a price target of $191.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $147.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 71.1% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Springworks Therapeutics, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Argenx Se has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $188.42, a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $201.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $169.50 and a one-year low of $106.49. Currently, Argenx Se has an average volume of 150.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More on ARGX: