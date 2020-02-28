Argenx Se (ARGX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Merrill Lynch and Guggenheim gave Argenx Se (NASDAQ: ARGX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Kepler Capital . Analyst Damien Choplain maintained a Buy rating on Argenx Se yesterday and set a price target of EUR160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $143.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.5% and a 37.5% success rate. Choplain covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innate Pharma SA, Quantum Genomics, and Pharnext SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Argenx Se with a $188.17 average price target, representing a 30.4% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $201.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $169.50 and a one-year low of $106.49. Currently, Argenx Se has an average volume of 142K.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

