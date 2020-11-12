Argenx Se (ARGX) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on November 10, David Evans from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Argenx Se (ARGX), with a price target of EUR200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $257.41, close to its 52-week high of $284.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Evans is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 75.4% success rate. Evans covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Roche Holding AG, Crossject SA, and Pharnext SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Argenx Se with a $274.91 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $284.00 and a one-year low of $103.75. Currently, Argenx Se has an average volume of 173.6K.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia. The company was founded by Hans J. W. de Haard, Torsten Dreier, and Tim van Hauwermeiren on April 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands.