Argenx Se (ARGX) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on April 13, Arsene Guekam from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Argenx Se (ARGX), with a price target of EUR220.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $277.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Guekam is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 42.9% success rate. Guekam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pharnext SA, Guerbet SA, and Genfit SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argenx Se is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $335.17.

Argenx Se’s market cap is currently $14B and has a P/E ratio of -18.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.07.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia. The company was founded by Hans J. W. de Haard, Torsten Dreier, and Tim van Hauwermeiren on April 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands.