Argenx Se (ARGX) Gets a Hold Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Arnaud Girod maintained a Hold rating on Argenx Se (ARGX) on March 30 and set a price target of EUR220.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $275.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod is ranked #6272 out of 7413 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Argenx Se with a $334.61 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $382.15 and a one-year low of $127.23. Currently, Argenx Se has an average volume of 208.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia. The company was founded by Hans J. W. de Haard, Torsten Dreier, and Tim van Hauwermeiren on April 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands.