Argenx Se (ARGX) Gets a Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial analyst Joon Lee maintained a Buy rating on Argenx Se (ARGX) today and set a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $248.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 45.2% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Wave Life Sciences, Catalyst Pharma, and AnaptysBio.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argenx Se is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $275.85, a 12.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $284.00 and a one-year low of $103.75. Currently, Argenx Se has an average volume of 187.1K.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia. The company was founded by Hans J. W. de Haard, Torsten Dreier, and Tim van Hauwermeiren on April 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands.