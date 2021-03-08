Argenx Se (ARGX) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

In a report issued on February 1, Michael Ulz from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Argenx Se (ARGX), with a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $289.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Ulz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 47.1% success rate. Ulz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Argenx Se has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $335.43, implying a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $421.00 price target.

Argenx Se’s market cap is currently $14.69B and has a P/E ratio of -33.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.30.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia. The company was founded by Hans J. W. de Haard, Torsten Dreier, and Tim van Hauwermeiren on April 25, 2008 and is headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands.