Ares Commercial (ACRE) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, Stephen Laws from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Ares Commercial (ACRE), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 58.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colony Credit Real Estate, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and Granite Point Mortgage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ares Commercial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.75.

The company has a one-year high of $17.72 and a one-year low of $2.78. Currently, Ares Commercial has an average volume of 256.6K.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests. Ares Commercial Real Estate was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.