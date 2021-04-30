Ares Commercial (ACRE) Receives a Buy from BTIG

In a report issued on April 22, Timothy P. Hayes from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Ares Commercial (ACRE), with a price target of $14.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.77, close to its 52-week high of $15.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 58.1% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colony Credit Real Estate, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and Blackstone Mortgage.

Ares Commercial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.60.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ares Commercial’s market cap is currently $597.9M and has a P/E ratio of 23.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.24.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests. Ares Commercial Real Estate was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.