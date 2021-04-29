Ares Capital (ARCC) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski assigned a Buy rating to Ares Capital (ARCC) yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.37, close to its 52-week high of $19.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 69.8% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and Solar Senior Capital.

Ares Capital has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.60, which is a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.76 and a one-year low of $11.68. Currently, Ares Capital has an average volume of 2.16M.

Ares Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded on April 1, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.