Arena Pharma (ARNA) Gets a Buy Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz reiterated a Buy rating on Arena Pharma (ARNA) on April 24. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 47.7% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Arena Pharma with a $99.20 average price target, a 45.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $102.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $90.19 and a one-year low of $44.79. Currently, Arena Pharma has an average volume of 507.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Dominic P. Behan and Jack Lief on April 14, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More on ARNA: