Arena Pharma (ARNA) Gets a Buy Rating from JonesTrading

In a report released yesterday, Prakhar Agrawal from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Arena Pharma (ARNA), with a price target of $101.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $76.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Agrawal is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 83.3% success rate. Agrawal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arena Pharma is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $95.50.

The company has a one-year high of $90.19 and a one-year low of $32.95. Currently, Arena Pharma has an average volume of 511.8K.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Dominic P. Behan and Jack Lief on April 14, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.