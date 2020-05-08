Arena Pharma (ARNA) Gets a Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

In a report released today, Alethia Young from Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a Buy rating on Arena Pharma (ARNA), with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 55.7% success rate. Young covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Arena Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.20, which is a 38.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Arena Pharma’s market cap is currently $2.51B and has a P/E ratio of 6.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.35.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ARNA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Steven Spector, the EVP, General Counsel & Sec of ARNA bought 7,970 shares for a total of $118,753.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Dominic P. Behan and Jack Lief on April 14, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.