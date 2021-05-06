Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Magnus Fyhr from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Ardmore Shipping (ASC), with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Fyhr is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 39.1% success rate. Fyhr covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Performance Shipping.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ardmore Shipping is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00, a 41.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ardmore Shipping’s market cap is currently $145.3M and has a P/E ratio of -23.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.41.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the ocean transportation of petroleum and chemical products in international trade through the ownership and operation of a fleet of tankers. It provides shipping services through voyage charters, time charters, and commercial pools. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.